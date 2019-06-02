Yesterday it was announced RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss will be appearing on this Tuesday's SmackDown to host a Moment of Bliss segment with the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. WWE's preview of the segment was the following:

"One week after Bayley's hard-fought victory over Lacey Evans led to post-match chaos between The Lady and an interfering Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown Women's Champion is scheduled to be Alexa Bliss' special guest on "A Moment of Bliss." How will The Goddess of WWE stir the pot in an already highly volatile Women's division?"

Today on Twitter, Bayley had a good idea of what she'd like to talk about: the SmackDown women's division.

"I'd like to talk about having matches with Ember Moon, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Carmella, and building our SD division."

Since defeating Charlotte at last month's Money in the Bank PPV, Bayley has teamed up with Becky Lynch to defeat Charlotte and Lacey Evans. The following week she retained her title against Lacey Evans (who is also a RAW Superstar). It looks like the champ wants to begin incorporating those on the SmackDown roster into more matches against her.

With the Wild Card Rule in play (and reportedly pressure from the networks to increase ratings) WWE has been putting some talent on both shows to increase star power.