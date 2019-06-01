- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring surprising Superstar dance moves. Brock Lesnar most likely inspired this group as he did some dancing on this past Monday's RAW with his Money in the Bank briefcase turned boom box. As noted, Stephanie McMahon says action will be taken against Lesnar and Paul Heyman for their behavior on RAW. Heyman has already announced Lesnar plans on cashing-in against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on Monday.

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is at the Greenwich International Film Festival today in Greenwich, Connecticut. It should be noted tonight's NXT TakeOver XXV is taking place at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Price of Gold panel featuring Dr. Sam Taylor, Physician HSS and Mark Teixeira, former Yankee player, Becky Lynch, WWE Superstar, Jon Hock of ESPN's 30 for 30, and Sue Merz Olympic Ice Hockey athlete!



Presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and in partnership with ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ouXEulv15V — Greenwich Film (@greenwichfilm) June 1, 2019

- NXT Champion Johnny Gargano is defending his title against Adam Cole tonight at NXT TakeOver XXV. On Twitter, Gargano comment about tonight's event.

"'The goal isn't to live forever. It is to create something that will.' Tonight I head into my 14th TakeOver with almost 3 years worth of memorable matches and moments behind me and the whole world in front of me. This is NXT TakeOver. This is my legacy."