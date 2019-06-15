- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring R-Truth's funniest moments. The moments include: R-Truth dressing up as Dolph Ziggler, thinking the Royal Rumble was a Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and hiding under the ring with the WWE 24/7 Championship.

- Today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley turns 30, Vince McMahon wrote to the champ, "There are few who put smiles on faces quite like our SmackDown Women's Champion and at the same time be a vicious competitor. Happy Birthday, Bayley." Other birthdays today: Scott Norton (58), Chuck Palumbo (48), and Cezar Bononi (33).

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appeared at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas this weekend for a six-hour fan signing. About the event, Lynch wrote, "Thank you to everyone who made our mammoth 6 hour signing the most popular of the whole day, and 2nd most popular of the whole con. Aquaman, THE Man is coming for your crown next time."