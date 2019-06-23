- As noted, tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show saw Drew Gulak become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion by winning a Triple Threat over former champion Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa. Below is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber interviewing Gulak and asking him how satisfying the win was.

"Extremely satisfying," Gulak said. "You know, I learned a lesson. For too long I cared about helping others and WWE is a place where it's all about survival. You either step up or step aside. I'm sick and tired of people making excuses, going out there before their matches. go out there and worry about other things. The only thing that matters right here is this. You want to create change? This is change right here. This is just the beginning. Feels amazing."

Schreiber also asked about fans chanting for WWE 205 Live and asked Gulak how he's going to make change happen.

"I'm going to do what leaders should do," Gulak said. "You see, we had other champions. They didn't act as leaders. I'm a man who leads by example, that's how it's going to be from now on. I lead by example."

- As seen below, WWE released a post-Stomping Grounds Twitter poll to ask fans about their favorite matches on the pay-per-view. As of this writing with 14,740 votes, 57% voted for Ricochet's WWE United States Title win over Samoa Joe while 17% voted for the Steel Cage match between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler, 16% voted for Roman Reigns' win over Drew McIntyre and 10% went with Lacey Evans' loss to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Which match did you like best at #WWEStompingGrounds? — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019

- Speaking of Lynch and Evans, the main event of Stomping Grounds saw Baron Corbin choose Evans to be the Special Guest Referee for his match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Evans worked against Rollins throughout the match and ended up hitting him with a low blow, which brought out Lynch. Lynch took out Evans in the ring and at ringside, which led to referee John Cone counting the finish that saw Rollins retain. The pay-per-view ended with WWE's power couple celebrating in the ring and then leaving together.

Lynch took to Twitter after the show and commented on getting involved. She wrote, "You can slow count, you can slap him in the face, but if you nutshot him then expect an ass whooping."

Below is Becky's full tweet along with a few shots from the finish:

You can slow count, you can slap him in the face, but if you nutshot him then expect an ass whooping. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 24, 2019