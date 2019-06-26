RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with GuideLive.com and commented on saving boyfriend WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins from Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in the WWE Stomping Grounds main event.

"Anytime I can slap the head off Lacey Evans, I will take it," Lynch said. "I think it would have been stupid of her to think that I was going to stand by and watch that. Especially a low blow, man. Slap him, slow count him if you like, but once you go for the low blow. I'm coming out there."

We've noted how WWE has plans to push the Lynch - Rollins relationship on TV. They will team together for a "Winners Take All" tag team match against Corbin and Evans at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14. Lynch said the idea to push them on TV just came up recently.

"That's something that came about recently," Lynch revealed. "I think seeing the potential to have two top stars fighting side by side as champions is something that we couldn't really ignore, so here we are."

Regarding her future, The Man said she now has a goal of main eventing WrestleMania in a singles match.

"WrestleMania, again! Main event WrestleMania, again - in a singles match this time," Lynch said when asked about what's next. "To me, it's all about maintaining, and it's about consistency. It's about making wrestling the coolest thing on TV, something that the people can't wait to tune in and find out what's happening. For me, that's not a tougher goal, but it's a lofty goal to really maintain that level of interest all the time. Because it's one thing to get to the top of the mountain, but it's a whole other to stay there. That's the hard part. That's when the work starts."