- The above video is the new episode of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston's I Just Love Kicks. In the video, Kofi is off to E3 2019 with his Dragon Ball Z Majin Buu Adidas kicks.

- The Miz tweeted a video of his ad for Fatherhood.gov, where he wants other dads to take a moment and #DanceLikeaDad. In the ad, he's dancing with his daughter, which you can watch below:

This Father's Day, the WWE Universe will be celebrating Dad's everywhere. Make a moment and #DanceLikeaDad. Visit https://t.co/bJoDLEoB02 to learn more about Fatherhood support and tips. pic.twitter.com/jwxxD0gGe0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 14, 2019

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch posted a photo with action star Dolph Lundgren. She captioned the photo with a quote from Rocky IV. Lundgren reprised his role as Ivan Drago in Creed 2. Below is the photo of the two: