In pro wrestling, the line between real and fake can get blurred. For WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, it can get hard to know where the line is. Lynch discussed this on The Moment with Brian Koppelman.

"I do not know where the line is anymore," Lynch said. "The struggle is real, whether it is on TV or not. Going to WrestleMania was like a campaign because I had to get the people to elect me to the main event. If I didn't, I wasn't going to be handed that opportunity. Some people, they are given it and some people have to have the audience make them the guy.

Lynch certainly made the audience believe in her. She was a part of the historic all women's main event at WrestleMania, where she walked away with two titles, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. But the business is constantly changing and that keeps challenges fresh for Lynch.

"Now, it is a minute to minute business," Lynch explained. "It's one thing to have a good match on a pay-per-view, but if you are not doing anything in between, if you are not entertaining people in between, there is so much content out there, you are going to get left behind and get lost. It's just a matter of constantly entertaining people, constantly bringing something different, constantly keeping people's interest and keeping them invested."

