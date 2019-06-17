Ahead of making his farewell tour, Fedor Emelianenko and Bellator MMA have agreed to an exclusive, multi-fight contract extension. The deal is expected to complete the career inside the cage of "The Last Emperor."

"I am pleased that we were able to sign Fedor, the greatest heavyweight of all time, to a new contract extension," Bellator President Scott Coker said. "He is someone that I consider a friend in this business and am even more pleased that he has decided to finish his storied career with Bellator. There are exciting matchups for him here in Bellator that I know will appeal to his fans from the past, as well as new fans from his recent run in the tournament. As his time in the sport winds down, I am happy to see him close out his career on his own terms."

Emelianenko, who will turn 43 years old in September, has fought for Bellator since 2017. During that time, he has scored wins over former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and multi-time UFC title contender Chael Sonnen. This past January, he was knocked out by Ryan Bader in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

"My strong friendship and respect for Scott Coker made reaching a contract extension a simple process," said Fedor Emelianenko. "Bellator is my home – I look forward to helping Bellator continue to grow and reach its full potential as the world's top MMA promotion."

Emelianenko is a former PRIDE heavyweight champion, having also claimed the 2004 PRIDE Heavyweight World Grand Prix title. He holds wins over the likes of Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Mirko Cro Cop, Mark Hunt and Mark Coleman during his career, which started back in 2000.