Big E is set to return to the ring on this week's WWE SmackDown from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California.

WWE has announced that The New Day's Big E, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will team up for a six-man main event against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler.

Big E underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus back in mid-April after suffering the injury right after WrestleMania 35. He returned to WWE TV on the May 21 SmackDown episode, but then did a backstage injury angle that same night, writing him back off TV. Big E made the trip to Saudi Arabia this past week for Super ShowDown, but was not at ringside with Woods for Kofi's singles win over Ziggler. He did appear in a backstage segment with Woods and Kofi.

WWE never announced a timetable for Big E's return to the ring, but the usual recovery time for a torn meniscus is 4-6 weeks, and as long as 3 months. It looks like the big man of The New Day will finally make his ring return on Tuesday's show.

Below is a promo for this week's SmackDown from Sacramento: