- The above video is about the Bella Twins. The video is a recap of 'Bella moments from May,' which include Birdie doing Nikki's makeup as well as Daniel Bryan and Birdie singing Queen.

- During their time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Big E and Xavier Woods surprised more than 40 boys and girls from the Al-Birr Society Orphanage. This was in celebration of the Al-Fir holiday weekend. The New Day members also got to meet Special Olympics Gold Medalist powerlifter Hassan Alhadhariti. WWE.com shared photos from their visit, which you can click here to see.

- Finn Balor shared a photo on Twitter of him and his girlfriend, Fox Sports host Veronica Rodriguez. He captioned the photo, "My Girl, #ForeverGang." Below is the photo of the couple: