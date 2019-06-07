- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Kevin Bennett and Pepper Parks (Street Fight) from Empire State Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- ROH announced NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and NWA National Champion Colt Cabana will face The Briscoes at Best in the World on June 28 in Baltimore, Maryland. Here is the updated card.

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (ROH World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Bandido (ROH World TV Championship)

* Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee

* Flip Gordon vs. Rush

* Nick Aldis and Colt Cabana vs. The Briscoes

BREAKING!



As a result of the aftermath of the @JamesStormBrand vs. @ColtCabana match, the following tag team match has been made for @ringofhonor Best in the World on June 28th.



See full incident - https://t.co/4LsQc32XPz#ROHBITW Tickets - https://t.co/VNzb2GXIqb pic.twitter.com/ZHfA75gusO — NWA (@nwa) June 5, 2019

- Impact Wrestling presents the next live monthly special free for Impact Plus subscribers this Saturday, June 8 at 8 pm ET, as Impact Wrestling teams up with Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore for A Night You Can't Mist, emanating from the world-famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Below is the confirmed card.

* The Great Muta & Tommy Dreamer vs. Johnny Impact & Michael Elgin

* Willie Mack (c) vs. X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart (House of Hardcore Television Championship)

* Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards (Philly Street Fight)

* Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Joey Ryan vs. Billy Gunn

* Moose vs. Luchasaurus

* Guido Maritato vs. Clayton Gainz with Double Duprees

* Impact World Champion Brian Cage is also scheduled to make an appearance.

- Minoru Suzuki tweeted out (translate by Microsoft Bing) that he wants to wrestle both Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

"I will say what I want to say...I want to fight with Chris Jericho and John Moxley. Want to pro wrestling. The world's professional wrestling fans want to see this. The world is waiting. Listen carefully! I'm the Japan Suzuki!"