WWE has announced a big Winners Take All tag team match for the main event of the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team up to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in mixed tag team action. Their titles will be on the line. Per the stipulations, Evans and Corbin will receive no more matches with Lynch or Rollins if they lose at Extreme Rules.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Below are a few shots from tonight's opening RAW segment: