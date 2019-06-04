WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made his first blue brand appearance on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Laredo, Texas.

Goldberg issued a warning to The Undertaker ahead of their match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Taker then appeared out of nowhere and faced off with Goldberg in the middle of the ring. Taker disappeared without the two legends laying hands on each other.

Below are a few shots from tonight's show-closing segment: