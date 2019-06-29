Braun Strowman is reportedly dealing with an injury, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Although the exact injury isn't known, Dave Metlzer noted Strowman's lack of speed lately (most likely due to a knee or leg injury) and is "obviously hurt."

Currently feuding with Bobby Lashley, Strowman has engaged over the past couple weeks in segments featuring Arm Wrestling and Tug-of-War.

Yesterday it was announced the two will have a Falls Count Anywhere match on this Monday's RAW from Dallas, Texas.

Strowman is not currently booked for WWE Extreme Rules on July 14 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.