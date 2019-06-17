The Bella Twins and Bray Wyatt are currently backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for tonight's WWE RAW, according to PWInsider.

As noted this past Friday, this is the first time that Wyatt has been at a live RAW taping in some time. There has been a lot of speculation on when WWE will have him make his TV ring return, and that could come this week.

Nikki Bella reportedly lives in Los Angeles these days and could just be backstage visiting.

There's no word yet on if Wyatt or The Bellas will be appearing in front of the crowd at tonight's show, but we'll keep you updated.