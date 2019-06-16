Plenty of WWE Superstars are sending out messages for Father's Day and Bray Wyatt is now included in that list. Dressed as "The Fiend" Wyatt took a photo holding his son, Knash, standing alongside JoJo.

In the caption, Wyatt wrote, "Happy Fathers Day brethren. If you're like me, you'd be lost without them."

As reported earlier this week, Wyatt is scheduled to be present at Monday's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's unknown if he'll be appearing on the show or if another Firefly Fun House segment will air, but it is the first time in awhile he'll be actually at a taping.

WWE first started airing the Firefly Fun House segments on April 22.