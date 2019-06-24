- In the video above, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn react to their victory over The New Day at last night's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. After confusing interviewer Sarah Schreiber with Renee Young, Owens discussed how important they are to WWE programming.

"What everyone knows in this company, in other companies, in the crowd, everywhere... is that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn make this show worth watching every single week," Owens said. "When we're on the air, people pay attention, people watch... Now if you excuse me, I don't feel comfortable around you knowing that you're not Renee."

- Becky Lynch will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 10121 Evergreen Way STE in Everett, Washington this morning at 10 a.m.

- Bray Wyatt was backstage at last night's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. Wyatt was also backstage at last week's RAW.

Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse vignettes have been airing since late April, and he is expected to return to the ring soon. His last tweet was a couple of weeks ago where he stated that he wasn't afraid anymore since he has "Fiend" with him, as seen below: