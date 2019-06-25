Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today and made another cryptic tweet.

He wrote, "This year I'm gonna finish everything I started so long ago. It's me. It's always been me. Yowie Wowie to the people"

As noted, WWE had two references to Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" hidden on last night's RAW as Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch were hidden in the background of backstage segments with The Miz and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

There's been a lot of speculation on Wyatt returning to the ring for WWE soon. He was at last week's RAW for the first time in a long time, and was in attendance for WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday.

Below is Wyatt's new tweet along with the shots from RAW:

This year I'm gonna finish everything I started so long ago.

It's me.

It's always been me.

Yowie Wowie to the people — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 25, 2019