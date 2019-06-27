- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Making WWE" series, featuring a look at veteran referee Mike Chioda. Chioda has worked for the company for almost 30 years and is WWE's longest-tenured referee.

- As noted, the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament kicked off last night with Angel Garza (Garza Jr.) defeating Joaquin Wilde (DJZ). Garza will now face the winner of Boa vs. Jordan Myles (ACH). The tournament will continue next Wednesday night with Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) vs. Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland). We noted before that next Wednesday's show will also feature Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze.

- Bray Wyatt made the following wacky tweet to The Rock today, which is likely a reference to WrestleMania 32 where Rock and John Cena battled The Wyatt Family.

"I wanted you to know I forgive you for exploiting my love for frozen pizza pockets in front of the worlds largest wrestling crowd. Through therapy and and The Muscle Man Dance™?, I'm all better now!," Wyatt wrote.

Wyatt also gave props for his Jumanji movie.

You can see the full tweet below: