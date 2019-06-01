Impact Slammiversary will take place on July 7 at Gilley's Dallas in Dallas, Texas. Impact World Champion Brian Cage will defend his title against Michael Elgin at the upcoming PPV.

After Cage defeated Johnny Impact at Rebellion in April, Elgin made his debut and attacked Cage. During his match against Impact, Cage sustained an injury after taking a spanish fly to the floor that caused severe inflammation and a bone bruise. Cage missed the TV tapings that took place the next day after the PPV.

Cage joined our WINCLY podcast last month to talk about the injury, and noted his goal was to return at Slammiversary.

"The initial injury was caused by the Spanish Fly onto the floor off the stage and that powerbomb afterwards [from Michael Elgin] didn't help either," admitted Cage. "I feel like a lot of people wanted the match to stop except me. I was like, 'No, no, no. We're gonna see this thing through the end.' ... I don't know when I'm gonna return, but my goal and hope is to be back by Slammiversary."