Before the main event between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole got going, cameras showed Stephanie McMahon in the front row to take in last night's NXT TakeOver XXV.

While Stephanie got introduced to the crowd, AEW Star Britt Baker sat a few chairs down to cheer on her boyfriend, Adam Cole, which you can see in the gif below. The title would change hands with Cole becoming the new NXT Champion.

After the match, Baker commented, "My favorite wrestler is now my favorite champion. @AdamColePro"

As noted, last night it was announced NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff will go down on August 31, which will also be the same day as AEW All Out in Chicago. The NXT UK event will take place at 3 pm ET, so things will be wrapped up by the time AEW gets rolling.

During last night's media call, Triple H commented about both events happening on the same day.

"I will just say this to everybody in here, contrary to I'm sure some of the buzz, the date of August 31 is a date we've had for a long time," Triple H said. "That building has been booked with us in Cardiff, geez, long before WrestleMania 35 I think. We just hadn't announced because it wasn't the right time, and you don't want to announce something for a brand 6 months out or whatever, at least I don't the way I see it. Tonight was the right night to do it, it had nothing to do with anybody else, to be honest. We will take place live in primetime in the UK and be on in the afternoon here in the US, so it is what it is."

Britt Baker in the shot with Stephanie McMahon at last night's #NXTTakeOver. pic.twitter.com/jFywjSOELE — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 2, 2019

My favorite wrestler is now my favorite champion.??@AdamColePro — Britt Baker (@RealBrittBaker) June 2, 2019