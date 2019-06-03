Brock Lesnar was set to cash in his Money In the Bank title shot on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins during tonight's RAW, but looks like the cash in will now come at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

As seen below, Lesnar came out to destroy Rollins following a beatdown from Baron Corbin, who will challenge Rollins in a singles match at Friday's pay-per-view. Paul Heyman kept encouraging his client to cash in, but Lesnar yelled at him and said "Friday!" to indicate the cash in will come at Super ShowDown. Lesnar has been advertised for Super ShowDown since it was announced, but his plans were up in the air following the announcement of Corbin vs. Rollins.

Below are a few shots from tonight's angle with Rollins and Lesnar on RAW: