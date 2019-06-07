It looks like WWE may be getting ready to waste another Money In the Bank cash-in at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia today.

The current plan is for today's big event to open with Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, according to a report from @Wrestlevotes. Brock Lesnar is set to cash in his Money In the Bank title shot at some point in that match, and the cash-in will reportedly count.

From there, the report noted that the plan is for Lesnar's cash-in to end in a disqualification, which means Rollins would retain his title. There's no word yet on where they plan on going from there. It was speculated that Lesnar may cash in after the end of the Corbin vs. Rollins match, indicating a clean win there for Rollins.

Stay tuned for live coverage of Super ShowDown at 1pm ET.