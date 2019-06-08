Bruce Prichard and Jim Cornette were two fixtures backstage in WWE during the 90s and 2000s. They both served on the WWE booking team and were constantly in the ear of Vince McMahon in regards to WWE creative.

Somewhere along the way, the two men had a falling out which has led to Cornette being upset with Prichard. On his Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard described his present-day relationship with Cornette.

"Well, Jim Cornette is mad at me for whatever reason and I'm not going to get into it and I refuse to bad mouth Jim in any way, shape or form. We have been friends for years and friends sometimes have disagreements and misunderstandings and that is all it is," stated Prichard.

"I love Jim to death; whether he feels the same or not is Jim's opinion. You are not going to hear me say anything bad about Jim Cornette. I have too much respect for him and I value the time that we had for many years too much."

In early March Cornette talked about Prichard returning to WWE to be Vince McMahon's right-hand man. Cornette seemed to imply that Prichard wasn't being rehired because of his expertise, but rather because he "gets" McMahon and can relay his thoughts to the rest of the creative team.

"So is Bruce going to come in and immediately re-write the television program and come up with the most interesting finishes since Eddie Graham? No. Bruce is going to be able to convey to everybody else what Vince wants," Cornette said on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling.

When asked if Prichard's WWE return was a good thing or a bad thing, Cornette then replied, "I didn't comment on the quality or the quantity. I'm just saying that Bruce gets "it" and "it" is what Vince wants."

At the very least, Cornette seems to be on better terms with Prichard than with another former WWE writer in Vince Russo. In 2017 Russo filed a protective order against Cornette and claimed that Cornette had stalked him.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.