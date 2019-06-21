- The above GIF of Samoa Joe is part of the new WWE GIFs of the week. Other GIFs include Roman Reigns ruining Shane McMahon's party, Ember Moon tossing donuts, and the many disguises of Carmella and R-Truth. You can check out all of the new WWE GIFs by clicking here.

- While it's been known for a while that Carmella and Corey Graves are a couple, this is the first time that Carmella has posted a photo of them together on Social Media. The two made news earlier this year after Graves' ex-wife said that Carmella and Corey were having an affair, which both denied.

Below is the photo of the couple:

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to ask how everyone takes their coffee. Several WWE stars commented on her tweet, like Baron Corbin who wrote he likes it with a shot of Sambuca in it.

Below is Bliss and Corbin's tweets:

Just curious ... how do ''all take your coffee ? ?? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 21, 2019