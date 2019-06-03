- Zelina Vega's WWE Superstar Picks is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. Vega chose 8 matches for the special, including her husband Aleister Black vs. Andrade from the WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event in April 2018. Above is a preview clip with Vega looking back at WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita doing battle in Trish's 2006 farewell match.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Austin, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:

* EC3 vs. No Way Jose

* Natalya and Dana Brooke vs. Tamina Snuka and Sarah Logan

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Former cyclist Lance Armstrong and actor Matthew McConaughey were sitting together with a group of friends and kids at tonight's RAW from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. Below is a photo of the group: