Cesaro may have suffered an injury during an exchange with Ricochet on tonight's WWE RAW.

The apparent injury came towards the end of a six-man match that saw Ricochet, Braun Strowman and The Miz defeat Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Cesaro went down after being hit with a suicide dive from Ricochet on the outside of the ring. Cesaro was then helped to the back after being checked on at ringside.

Below are a few shots of Cesaro after the match, and from during the match. Stay tuned for updates on his status coming out of RAW.

Just seen this, hope Cesaro is ok #RAW pic.twitter.com/x6raKM2OWz — Kayla Livin For Liv ?? (@LivLifeWWE) June 11, 2019