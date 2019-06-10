Cesaro may have suffered an injury during an exchange with Ricochet on tonight's WWE RAW.
The apparent injury came towards the end of a six-man match that saw Ricochet, Braun Strowman and The Miz defeat Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Cesaro went down after being hit with a suicide dive from Ricochet on the outside of the ring. Cesaro was then helped to the back after being checked on at ringside.
Below are a few shots of Cesaro after the match, and from during the match. Stay tuned for updates on his status coming out of RAW.
Just seen this, hope Cesaro is ok #RAW pic.twitter.com/x6raKM2OWz— Kayla Livin For Liv ?? (@LivLifeWWE) June 11, 2019
???? #RAWpic.twitter.com/27gSrUdU3g
Cesaro getting helped to the back— TurnbuckleTopics ?? (@TT_4You) June 11, 2019
C: @TheVicMacias pic.twitter.com/22vuP7yPpG
.@KingRicochet has tagged into the 6-Man #TagTeam Match and is putting on a SHOW on #Raw! @mikethemiz @BraunStrowman @SamoaJoe @fightbobby @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/U3GBF094hl— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2019
THE MOST MUST-SEE SWING.#RAW @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/Ui1zJUiy72— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2019
VICTORY for @BraunStrowman @mikethemiz & @KingRicochet tonight! #RAW pic.twitter.com/dGE5m00C0i— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2019