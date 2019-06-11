As noted, there was some concern over Cesaro suffering an injury during the six-man match on last night's WWE RAW after he took a 450 to the knee from Ricochet. He was helped to the back by officials and it looked like he was injured.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that word from backstage at RAW was that Cesaro is not injured. He may have been hurt from the spot with Ricochet, but it does not appear to be anything serious.

Meltzer noted that minor injuries like this will happen here and there based on exhaustion from the grueling WWE schedule, especially coming off a trip like the one they just made for Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

For those who missed it, below are a few shots from last night's match on RAW:

Just seen this, hope Cesaro is ok #RAW pic.twitter.com/x6raKM2OWz — Kayla Livin For Liv ?? (@LivLifeWWE) June 11, 2019