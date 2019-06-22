Chan Sung Jung lived up to his name and sent the South Carolina fans home happy with a thrilling first round finish over Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Fight Night 154. The card marked the first visit for the Octagon in South Carolina.

Jung, better known as "The Korean Zombie," floored and finished Moicano in just under a minute. The main card aired live on ESPN+ after prelims on ESPN.

Randy Brown finished off Bryan Barberena in the third round with Andre Ewell, Andrea Lee and Kevin Holland also claiming wins on the main card. The prelims featured one of the quickest knockouts in UFC history, as Jairzinho Rozenstruik caught Allen Crowder just nine seconds into their heavyweight contest.

Complete results can be found below:

* Chan Sung Jung def. Renato Moicano via TKO (strikes) at :58 of Round 1

* Randy Brown def. Bryan Barberena via TKO (strikes) at 2:54 of Round 3

* Andre Ewell def. Anderson dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

* Andrea Lee def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Kevin Holland def. Alessio Di Chirico via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Dan Ige def. Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

* Ashley Yoder def. Syuri Kondo via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-24)

* Luis Pena def. Matt Wiman via TKO (strikes) at 1:14 of Round 3

* Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Allen Crowder via KO (strike) at :09 of Round 1

* Molly McCann def. Ariane Lipski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Deron Winn def. Eric Spicely via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)