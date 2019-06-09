- In the video above, NJPW announced next year's Dominion will take place on June 14 in Osaka-Jo Hall in Okaka, Japan. Also, The New Beginning in Osaka will happen on February 9.

- After Kazuchika Okada retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Chris Jericho viciously attacked Okada after the match. Jericho looked to finish him off with a powerbomb through a table, but Hiroshi Tanahashi (who was on commentary) jumped the barricade to stop Jericho. After grabbing a mic, Jericho taunted Tanahashi a bit, hinting towards a match down the road.

- It was pointed out on Twitter that Jericho was pinned by Okada the exact same way Jericho pinned Kenny Omega in the first fall of their two-out-of-three falls match at last year's Dominion. Omega would win two straight to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Jericho responded to the comment, "It's cool when wrestling makes sense, isn't it..."

It's cool when wrestling makes sense, isn't it.... ?? https://t.co/cbZ6NYgzNj — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 9, 2019

- Jon Moxley has some more comments about wanting to enter this year's G1 Climax. After defeating Shota Umino (the wrestler he's holding up below) in the opening bout of last night's Dominion, Moxley got on the microphone and said he wanted to be involved in NJPW's biggest tournament of the year, the G1 Climax. The video below won't premiere until tonight at 11 pm ET.