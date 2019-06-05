- Above, Chris Jericho hyped his upcoming IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion. Be sure to join our live coverage beginning early Sunday at 3 am ET / 12 am PT. In the promo Jericho addressed his opponent.

"Come out and play with Chris Jericho," Jericho said. "Come out and play with 'The Painmaker,' Okada, on June 9th at Dominion. 'Rainmaker' vs. 'Painmaker.' I'm gonna knock your teeth down your throat. I'm gonna break your back, Okada. And I'm gonna beat you and become the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion."

- FITE TV, the largest digital combat sports streaming platform, announced today it has partnered with New Japan Pro Wrestling to bring fans several high-profile events New Japan will offer this summer, two of which will air live on FITE. NJPW Dominion will air live from Osaka, Japan, on Sunday, June 9 at 3 am ET. FITE will also air exclusively live: NJPW Southern Showdown in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, June 29 at 5 am ET. Below is the announced card.

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Chris Jericho (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Dragon Lee (c) vs. Will Ospreay (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Taichi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship)

- Capitol Wrestling sent Wrestling Inc. the latest chapter in the saga of Special K and The Rising Suns. HC Loc has called upon Colby Corino to "prove himself," by paying a visit to the lair of Deranged, which you can check out in the video below. Capitol Wrestling Last Stop takes place on June 24 at St. Patrick's Catholic Academy in Brooklyn, NY, tickets available here.