AEW's Chris Jericho took to Twitter today to praise The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Taker and Goldberg have received a lot of negative feedback following their main event match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia this past Friday. Jericho acknowledged that the match wasn't perfect, but that the two WWE Legends are still better than most.

Jericho wrote, "Both @undertaker & @Goldberg are once in a lifetime, TOP LEVEL performers and money draws. And even though they might not be at their peak & had an outing that wasnt perfect, they are still better than most. I think @MickJagger & @OzzyOsbourne would agree. #Respect"

You can see Jericho's full tweet below: