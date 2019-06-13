Chris Jericho revealed on Twitter that the NJPW World replay of his match with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at the recent Dominion pay-per-view had a theme music change due to a rights fee issue.

Jericho used the "Judas" song from his band Fozzy, but the replay of NJPW World used generic rock music for his entrance. Apparently this is the first time the song was edited.

Jericho first told a fan he had no idea about the change when asked. He responded, "No idea? They have the rights for it."

He later came back and said there was a small right fee that the company didn't want to pay. He wrote, "There was a small rights fee involved that @njpwworld & @njpw1972 chose not to pay. End of story."

You can see Jericho's full tweets below: