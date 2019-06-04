- As noted, AEW recently welcomed international women's talent Sadie Gibbs to the roster. They posted this promo to hype her arrival.

- As seen below, Sammy Guevara released his AEW Double Or Nothing vlog to his official YouTube channel. Sammy lost to Kip Sabian in a singles match on the Double Or Nothing "Buy In" pre-show. Sammy's vlog features an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, among others.

- Chris Jericho is set to release another must-hear "Talk Is Jericho" podcast tomorrow, just one week after his record-setting interview with Jon Moxley. Dustin Rhodes noted on Twitter that he will speak with Jericho tomorrow.

"Wednesday is a day you don't wanna miss. Sat down with @IAmJericho and discussed a lot. @AEWrestling #TIJ DONT MISS IT," the new AEW star wrote.