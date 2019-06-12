The SoCal Uncensored vs. Oriental Wrestling Entertainment feud will continue at AEW Fyter Fest as Christopher Daniels battles Cima in a singles match.

After SoCal Uncensored (Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) made the trip to China for an OWE event in early May, the two groups then opened AEW's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view with a six-man match that saw SCU defeat Cima, T-Hawk and El Lindaman. Cima, who also serves as the President in OWE, signed a full-time contract with AEW earlier this year.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. It will air for free on B/R Live. Below is the current card:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and a mystery partner

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima