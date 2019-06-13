CM Punk took to Twitter today and responded to a fan asking if he will show up on AEW programming.

The fan asked if the former WWE Champion will disappoint his fans by not going to work for All Elite Wrestling. For what it's worth, Punk responded with a simple "yes."

There has been a lot of speculation on Punk possibly returning to the world of pro wrestling to work for AEW. President Tony Khan has stated that Punk was his first choice to start a pro wrestling organization with, before he got involved with the guys from The Elite.

AEW's All Out pay-per-view will take place near Chicago in late August, adding to the speculation on Punk possibly debuting then, just in time for the weekly AEW TV show on TNT.

