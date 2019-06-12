As noted, it was announced on Tuesday that the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event will air live and for free on the B/R Live platform. The event will be free for B/R Live members who are logged in, and it's free to join the site.

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes spoke with ComicBook.com about the decision to air the event on B/R Live instead of traditional pay-per-view, noting that this was a huge discussion for the company. Rhodes said he's thrilled to show the event for free.

"I'm thrilled that we get to do it for free," Rhodes said. "That was such a huge discussion and I'm so excited. I mean, [you get Jon] Moxley's first match in AEW for free. It's great. The people at B/R Live, I couldn't ask for better partners."

Rhodes suggested fans get logged in before the event begins, just to make sure they're good to go.

"You do need a subscription, but it is a free subscription," Rhodes explained. "It's not a hook in and you're charged type of deal. You'll need to probably, if you're looking to see Fyter, and it's streaming for free here in the United States, you should go on the site before the actual event, get yourself signed up so you've got all your ducks in a row and you're ready to go."

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. Below is the current card:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and a mystery partner

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc