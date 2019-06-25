Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington will make his return to the Octagon this summer when he faces off against ex-UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. The bout will serve as the main event at UFC Fight Night on August 3 from Newark, New Jersey.

Covington previously held the interim title after defeating Rafael dos Anjos, but was later stripped of the belt due to an injury. The current champion, Kamaru Usman, replaced Covington and defeated Tyron Woodley.

Lawler, meanwhile, will be looking to rebound from a loss in a bout he looked to be winning. "Ruthless" was dominating Ben Askren when he got caught in a bulldog choke submission in the first round.

Covington, a former standout wrestler at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Lawler, who competed for Bettendorf High School in Iowa, were once teammates at American Top Team.