The state of the UFC's lightweight division is a strong one with unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sitting atop the pack. Interim champion Dustin Poirier will face Nurmagomedov later this year to unify the belts, with top contenders Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson scheduled for this Saturday night at UFC 238.

There is also former champion Conor McGregor and his desire to return to the front of the 155-pound world. UFC president Dana White attempted to clear things up regarding the lightweight division during a recent interview with ESPN.

"Conor 100 percent believes he can beat Khabib," White said. "He wants the rematch, he feels he deserves the rematch before anybody else. So we've got to see how these fights play out. This weekend is a very big, important fight in that whole division and what's gonna happen. Then in September the Khabib fight will play out in Abu Dhabi. Then we'll see what's next."

Nurmagomedov finished McGregor last year when "Notorious" finally returned after taking a bout with Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring. At that time, White stated McGregor was financially set, and he continues to push that narrative about the Irish fighter and his return to the Octagon.

"Conor is in a very unique position as a fighter," White said. "He has tons of money. His whiskey business is off the charts. Conor now has the ability to be very calculated, sit back, and play the game the way he wants to."