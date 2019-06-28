UFC president Dana White appears to have an interesting situation on his hands with former champion Cris Cyborg. The ex-UFC female featherweight titleholder called out White for comments he made regarding plans for a rematch between Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

Last December, Nunes, the UFC bantamweight champion at the time, knocked out Cyborg in just 51 seconds to claim the featherweight title. Many believed a rematch would be scheduled, but Nunes is instead set to defend vs. Holly Holm next Saturday at UFC 239 with Cyborg meeting Felicia Spencer later in the month.

White remarked that the UFC "offered (the Nunes) fight and Cyborg turned it down." On her social media page, Cyborg posted a video of herself watching that interview and stopped it, remarking "No. 1 (expletive)."

"UFC never gonna give me the rematch if (I don't) sign new deal," she added. "This is No. 1 (expletive)."

Cyborg has just one fight remaining on her UFC contract and the former Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion wants to test the free agent market.

"It's a business, so I'll see what's best for me," Cyborg told MMA Fighting. "If it's good for me to re-sign with the UFC, I will. If it's not, I won't."