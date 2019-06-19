- Enhancement talent Russ Taylor was back on WWE TV for last night's WWE 205 Live episode. He lost to Brian Kendrick in singles action, as seen in the video above. As noted, Russ worked Monday's RAW with Randy Taylor, for a squash loss to The Viking Raiders. Russ was played by Ryan Taylor, who has worked the indies for more than 10 years.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature WWE UK Champion WALTER sending a message to #1 contender Travis Banks. There will also be the first-ever NXT UK women's Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm. The match will feature Piper Niven, Killer Kelly, Candy Floss, Jinny, Nina Samuels, Isla Dawn, Rhea Ripley, Xia Brookside, Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* The Undisputed Era celebrates Adam Cole's NXT Title win

* Damian Priest debuts against Raul Mendoza

* NXT General Manager William Regal announces the NXT Breakout Tournament

* Xia Li vs. Taynara Conti

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- New WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick tweeted the following to let everyone know he made it out of Los Angeles with the title, following last night's win over R-Truth on SmackDown: