As noted, tonight's pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA saw Dana Brooke wrestle Sarah Logan in singles action.

That match ended in a No Contest due to Brooke getting busted open the hardway. Logan sent Brooke into the corner at one point and she hit the ring post, and that's when the blood started flowing. The referee then threw up the dreaded "X" symbol and called the match.

There's no word yet on Brooke's post-match condition, but we will keep you updated. Below are a few shots from the incident:

Was just sent this. Ref thru up the X & match was stopped. pic.twitter.com/OE1ytjZPc1 — Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 17, 2019