- WWE posted this video of Dana Brooke hyping the crowd up during a commercial break at Monday's WWE RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Dana called on the crowd to flex their muscles.

"What's up San Jose? Listen, I just wanted to come out here and say hi, and also express how grateful I am to always feel your support," Brooke said. "But right now I want you guys to all get up on your feet, flex, and let's finish this night strong. How about it? Join me and let me see your best flex, put them up!"

- Below is the updated line-up for the WWE live event on Thursday, June 27 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang?, Singapore:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

* Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics

* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival

Nakamura vs. Rollins and Bliss vs. Lynch were previously announced. Other Superstars advertised to appear are AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Drew McIntyre, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe and others.

- This week's WWE RAW main event saw Kevin Owens win a non-title match over WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins by disqualification, thanks to an assist from special guest outside referee Sami Zayn. The storyline was that Sami is trying out to be the special guest referee for Baron Corbin vs. Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds later this month. Corbin has less than two weeks to announce the special referee for the match.

As seen below, Corbin took to Twitter after RAW to further the storyline. Corbin threatened referee John Cone and praised guest referee Zayn.

"@Wwe official John Cone is doing a horrible job again tonight! Luckily @SamiZayn is there to pick up the slack. Cone you better figure it out or you will be signing 8x10's at the local bingo hall," Corbin wrote.

The WWE website previewed Corbin vs. Rollins with the special referee and teased that Brock Lesnar may be at Stomping Grounds to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase. They also pushed the fact that Corbin's arguing with Cone at WWE Super ShowDown is what caused him to come up short. Here's part of what they wrote:

"The hot-tempered Corbin seemingly has no one to blame but himself for his loss to Rollins, as the former Raw General Manager-Elect spent a significant amount of the title fight arguing with referee John Cone after coming within an eyelash of winning the championship on several occasions. Doing so gave the ever-opportunistic Architect the brief opening he needed to stun The Lone Wolf with a roll-up for the 1-2-3, though Corbin tattooed the Universal Champion with a ring-rattling End of Days after the bout, leaving Rollins susceptible to a potential cash-in from Lesnar.

Even if Rollins gets past the former United States Champion in what is certain to be a grueling championship collision, Lesnar could be lurking nearby. And while The Beast hasn't appeared to be in a hurry to cash in his contract – instead choosing to let the sword of Damocles dangle over the head of The Beastslayer (and even WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to a lesser extent) – a likely still-seething Lesnar could be champing at the bit to end Rollins' reign after being embarrassed by him at WWE Super ShowDown. Who will walk out of the Tacoma Dome with the Universal Title? Tune in to WWE Stomping Grounds, streaming live Sunday, June 23, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network to find out!"

