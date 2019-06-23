- Above is the WWE Watch Along livestream for tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, featuring host Cathy Kelley with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, David Otunga, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Dana Brooke and others.

- As noted, tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show saw Drew Gulak win the WWE Cruiserweight Title by defeating Akira Tozawa and former champion Tony Nese in a Triple Threat. The WWE Stats page notes that the last time a Cruiserweight Title changed hands in a Triple Threat was when Chavo "Classic" defeated Spike Dudley and Chavo Guerrero during a 2004 SmackDown episode.

- Tonight's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view also saw Daniel Bryan and Rowan retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over Heavy Machinery. Bryan took to Twitter after the show and said Mr. Small Package picked up another win.

He wrote, "Mr. Small Package strikes again #StompingGround #MrSmallPackage #GiveTagTeamsAChance #TagTeamRevolution"

