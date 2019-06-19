- WWE continues to do interactive segments with fans during commercial breaks at the weekly RAW and SmackDown TV events. Above and below are fan segments with Sarah Schreiber from last night's SmackDown in Ontario, California at the Citizens Business Bank Arena. Schreiber had fans do Superstar impersonations and later quizzed them on nicknames.

- The Bella Twins will be appearing on tonight's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC. Michael Strahan and Sleater-Kinney will also be on the show.

- It looks like former WWE Superstar Darren Young was backstage for last night's SmackDown in Ontario, CA. He tweeted the following photos with Sonya Deville and apparently signed an autograph for a fan outside of the arena.

"Representation matters to me so much that's why I needed to strike a pose w/ my girl @SonyaDevilleWWE because We Fight Hate w/ Love & Pose w/ Pride! Don't be afraid to show off your true colors & #putyourhairupandsquareup," Young wrote.

Representation matters to me so much that's why I needed to strike a pose w/ my girl @SonyaDevilleWWE because We Fight Hate w/ Love & Pose w/ Pride! Don't be afraid to show off your true colors & #putyourhairupandsquareup ?? #blockthehate ?? @hqclothing #closedfistopenheart @WWE pic.twitter.com/zYOdV7Q8LN — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) June 19, 2019