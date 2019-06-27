- The latest WWE 24 looking at Ronda Rousey's WWE run premiered earlier this month. Several readers noted that the finish of the WrestleMania 35 main event featuring RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch was edited in the special. The original airing showed Lynch pinning Rousey to win the match, however Rousey's shoulders were clearly not on the mat. On the special, a different camera angle was shown where you couldn't see Rousey's shoulders as the announcers yelled "Shoulders down! Shoulders down!"

- The Revival's Dash Wilder and Adam "Hangman" Page shared a Twitter exchange this week, as seen below. A Twitter user noted that Wilder and Page were both EMT's in a segment featuring Mark Henry in 2013 where Henry pulled a double tractor trailer. Wilder asked Page if he was still certified in CPR, and Page replied with a video noting that he probably wasn't: