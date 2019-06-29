- CM Punk is featured in a promo for the return of NASCAR to NBC Sports, which you can watch in the video above.

"The best in the world... You wanna be the best in the world? Well guess what? So does everybody else," Punk said in the promo. "You think that you can prove that you're the chosen one? Are you more than just talk and you can show the whole world that you have what it takes?

"It won't came easy, it never does. And it certainly won't come without a fight. You're going to have to scratch and claw your way past everyone else, everyone who wants to take it from you! So what are you going to do to make sure it's you, not them? What are you going to do to make sure that you're the one standing on top when it's all said and done?"

- Former TNA X-Division Champion Alex Shelley returned to ROH at tonight's TV tapings. Shelly challenged whoever is the ROH Champion at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20th.

- Former WWE backstage interviewer Dasha Fuentes is at tonight's AEW Fyter Fest event. As seen below, Fuentes accompanied Justin Roberts to the ring and has been at ringside for the show, possibly in a timekeeper capacity.