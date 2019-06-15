WWE announced SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will join Alexa Bliss this Tuesday for "A Moment of Bliss" segment. This will be the second time this month Bayley is on Bliss' show.

At next Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds, Bayley will defend her title against Bliss, who became the number one contender after winning a triple threat match against Carmella and Charlotte.

Also announced, Dolph Ziggler takes on Xavier Woods this Tuesday. Ziggler is currently feuding with fellow New Day member, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The two will also meet next Sunday for the title in a Steel Cage Match.