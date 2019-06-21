- As seen above, Showtime has released the full 2018 documentary on WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo, titled "Bipolar Rock 'N' Roller."

- This week's WWE RAW saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan in the main event. In a bit of trivia from the WWE Stats page, Rollins and Bryan have had four standard WWE TV singles matches since 2013 but this was Rollins' first standard singles win out of the series. Bryan defeated Rollins on the June 10, 2013 RAW episode, the September 6, 2013 SmackDown episode, and the February 2, 2015 RAW episode.

- Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter today and posted the following rant ahead of Sunday's Steel Cage match with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, indicating that a grueling match between the two veterans on Sunday still won't be good enough for the fans.

"steals the show for years YEAH BUT we're sick of DZ DZ leaves YEAH BUT DZ quits whenever DZ comes back YEAH BUT same old DZ tortured, jealous DZ YEAH BUT same matches wrestles KOFI once YEAH BUT boring DZ/KOFI beat the hell out of each other in a cage, for the WWE title YEAH BUT"