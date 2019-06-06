Donald Cerrone believed he was primed for a mega-fight with former UFC champion Conor McGregor this year. However, talks fell through and Cerrone instead went on to defeat Al Iaquinta and has since signed on to meet Tony Ferguson this Saturday at UFC 238.

As far as "Cowboy" is concerned, the opportunity for McGregor to face him as now passed.

"Conor's had his shot," Cerrone said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "Sit your ass down now (expletive). I'll take the belt."

Cerrone improved to 36-11 with a decision victory over Iaquinta this past May. He also finished Alexander Hernandez in January, a victory that caught the attention of McGregor at that time. Overall, Cerrone owns UFC records for wins (23), finishes (16) and fight-night bonuses (17).

McGregor, meanwhile, has not fought since returning from a year-long hiatus late in 2018 and falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.